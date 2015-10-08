Quvenzhané Wallis, 12, lands children's book deal

She is the youngest female actor ever to receive an Oscar nomination for best Actress, but Quvenzhané Wallis is now making a foray into the literary world. The 12-year-old has just signed a deal to publish a trilogy and a picture book with Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers.

Quvenzhané, best known for her roles in Annie, 12 Years a Slave and Beasts of the Southern Wild, will base her books loosely on her own experiences.

The picture book follows a "spunky young heroine" who is on her way to an awards ceremony with her mum, and the pair have "a grand time" trying on dresses, riding in a limo and walking the red carpet.

Quvenzhané Wallis' books will be based loosely on the actress' experiences

The trilogy, meanwhile, will focus on a young junior school girl, Shai Williams, who is described as "a star in the making, who has a flair for the dramatic . . . both onstage and off."

The first book in the trilogy will be released in January 2017, followed by the second book and the picture book in autumn of that year. The third book of the trilogy is scheduled for summer 2018.

Speaking about her passion for literature, Quvenzhané said: "Reading is very important. It allows people to form a visual experience in their minds of what is going on in the story. I hope all readers enjoy using their imaginations along with me and take a journey into my books."

The 12-year-old is the youngest actress to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress

Dawn Davis, publisher of 37 INK who shares the book rights, said: "The characters Quvenzhane has portrayed have an alluring mix of self-possession and vulnerability. We look forward to her bringing that same electric combination to the page."

Quvenzhane famously played Hushpuppy in drama film Beasts of the Southern Wild, for which she became the youngest actress to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

The talented star also received a Golden Globe nomination for her title role in the 2014 Annie remake.