Paul Walker's father says 'it's been really hard' for granddaughter Meadow

Paul Walker's father, Paul Walker III, has opened up about his son's death. The Fast and Furious star's father said "it's been really hard" for his granddaughter Meadow, who has recently filed a lawsuit against Porsche for her dad's wrongful death.

"Everybody's still very much in shock," Paul told In Touch magazine. "It's taking a long time to [heal], a real long time."

Paul Walker's father has opened up about his son's death

Meadow filed a lawsuit against Porche in September, claiming that the car her father was in when he died had specific design flaws that contributed to his tragic death in 2013 – and her grandfather says Paul would have been impressed by her conviction.

"He was proud of Meadow," Paul said. "Every day of her life."

He added: "She's a stunning girl… very graceful. When you watch Meadow, it's not like she walks, she glides. Her mother [Paul's ex-girlfriend Rebecca Soteros] is that way, and Paul was, too."

Paul Walker was tragically killed in November 2013

Paul tragically passed away alongside his friend Roger Rodas in November 2013 in Santa Clarita, California. The 40-year-old's assets were inherited by his only daughter, who has since strived to keep his memory alive by launching the Paul Walker Foundation in his honour.

The 16-year-old marked her late dad's birthday in September by launching the foundation, writing on social media that she wants to share his love of "helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill" with the world.

Meadow Walker has launched the Paul Walker Foundation in memory of her dad

Alongside a childhood photo of herself with the actor, Meadow wrote: "Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill.

"I wanted to start this foundation because I wanted to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that piece of him with others."