Jim Carrey 'arrives in Ireland' ahead of Cathriona White's funeral

Jim Carrey has reportedly touched down in Ireland ahead of his ex-girlfriend Cathriona White's funeral on Saturday morning. The Hollywood star is believed to have flown in from Los Angeles overnight.

Make-up artist Cathriona, who died ten days ago in her California home, has been flown to County Tipperary to be buried alongside her father Pat who passed away in 2012, having battled brain cancer for 20 years.

Jim Carrey will be attending Cathriona White's funeral on Saturday

A requiem mass will be held on Saturday at 11:30am, at the Our Lady of Fatima Church in the village of Cappawhite.

A message online, posted by White's Funeral Home, the local undertakers run by members of Ms White's family read: "September 28th 2015 at her residence Cathriona; daughter of the late Pat; sadly missed by her sisters and brothers Lisa, James, Larina, Sarah and Tadhg, stepmother Brid, mother Brigid, grandmother Lily, grandfather James and extended family members and a wide circle of friends."

The 30-year-old's relatives have requested family flowers only and if donations are desired, to send them to the Simon Community and Circle of Friends Tipperary.

According to TMZ, Bruce Almighty star Jim has offered to cover all of the expenses relating to the funeral.

Cathriona passed away in her Los Angeles home on Monday 28 September. The 30-year-old died of an apparent suicide and four prescription medicines were found in her house at the time of her death.

On Tuesday, a special memorial service at the Zorthian Ranch in the foothills of Altadena was held. Her close friends attended and expressed their sadness on social media.

Director and photographer Joshua Shultz shared a picture of the order of service, which read, "In loving memory of our sweet Cathriona White," alongside a black-and-white image of the late 30-year-old.

Underneath a quote by author Eckhart Tolle was written: "You are not separate from the whole. You are one with the sun, the earth, the air. You don’t have a life. You are life."