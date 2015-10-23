Jessica Biel supports Justin Timberlake on rare night out in New York

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel both enjoyed a night off from parenting duties on Thursday evening. The couple made a rare public appearance together at the Night of Stars Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

Jessica, 33, looked glamorous in a teal fitted dress with cut out detail and gold heels. She wore her brunette hair down in a sleek style and kept her make-up natural. Meanwhile Justin looked dapper in a black suit and black and white striped shirt.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel made a rare red carpet appearance together

The A-List couple attended the event where Justin was presented with the Lord & Taylor Fashion Oracle award. The Cry Me a River singer was recognised for The William Rast sportswear label he co-founded in 2006, which is sold at luxury department store Lord & Taylor.

Justin and Jessica's red carpet appearance comes just days after the singer was moved to tears paying tribute to his wife at another awards show. The 34-year-old called Jessica his "rock" during an emotional speech when he was honoured with a place in the Memphis Music Hall of Fame on Saturday.

VIEW GALLERY

Justin was honoured with the Lord & Taylor Fashion Oracle Award at the Night of Stars Gala

"Baby I love you more than I could put into words and more than any song I could ever write," Justin said, before describing the actress as "beautiful, loving and incredibly understanding".

The couple have had an incredible year after welcoming their son Silas in April. Justin has since described fatherhood as "the most insanely amazing, wonderful, unbelievable thing to ever happen", and said he was particularly pleased because his son's first word was "dada".

Their relationship also appears to be stronger than ever, with Justin once again paying tribute to his "best friend" and "favourite collaborator" Jessica as he accepted the Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March.