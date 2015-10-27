Criss Angel cancels tour after one-year-old son is diagnosed with cancer

Magician Criss Angel has cancelled his shows in Las Vegas after his one-year-old son was diagnosed with cancer. The 47-year-old told fans on Facebook that he had had to postpone due to a "family emergency", and it has since emerged that son Johnny Crisstopher Sarantakos has been diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia.

4th day chemo treatment - Johnny & I can't thank u enough for the overwhelming outpouring of love, prayers & support #amazing #curecancer A photo posted by Criss Angel (@crissangel) on Oct 26, 2015 at 1:23am PDT

Criss, whose real name is Christopher Nicholas Sarantakos, had never previously confirmed the rumours that he had fathered a son in 2014. However he has now dropped everything and flown to Australia to be by his son's side throughout his chemotherapy treatments.

On Monday the illusionist shared a photo of himself holding 20-month-old Johnny, along with the message: "4th day chemo treatment – Johnny & I can't thank u enough for the overwhelming outpouring of love, prayers & support #amazing #curecancer."

4th day chemo-Shaunyl,Johnny&I can't thank u enough for the overwhelming outpouring of love,prayers&support #amazing pic.twitter.com/BiaIn2vahe — Criss Angel (@CrissAngel) October 26, 2015

He had previously shared another photo of himself with the toddler sleeping in his arms, thanking fans for their support, writing: "Thank you for all of your thoughts and prayers."

Criss has cancelled several performances of his show Believe at the Luxor in Las Vegas, but is expected to resume performing on 4 November. It is the first time the magician has missed a show in more than 3,000 performances on the Strip.

One of Criss' colleagues from his Cirque du Soleil show said Johnny's diagnosis has hit him hard. "For many years, Criss has championed and raised money for various children's charities here in Las Vegas," the source told Las Vegas Sun. "This is a very personal family crisis."

The magician welcomed his baby boy with girlfriend Shaunyl Benson in 2014, but the pair have since parted ways and Johnny now lives with his mum in Australia. The musician has posted her own photo with the youngster on Twitter, writing that he is: "My love, my life. My pride and joy."