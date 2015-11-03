Lily Aldridge gives Victoria's Secret Fashion Show advice to Gigi Hadid By Alex Cramer

Lily Aldridge always looks like a million bucks and now she has a $2 million bra to go with her look. The 29-year-old supermodel was bestowed the honor of wearing this year's Fantasy Bra at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

"It’s a very surreal feeling and exciting," Lily told HELLO! of wearing the firework-themed bra, which is embellished with over 6,500 precious gems, including diamonds and yellow sapphires set in 18-karat gold. "I’m so proud to be wearing [it] this year."

Lily unveiled the gem-studded $2 million Fireworks Fantasy bra on Monday Photo: Getty Images

In fact she's so excited, she'd like to take it home! "I’ve actually been like, 'Can I have it? Can I use my Angel card?'” she revealed.

And as with any Victoria's Secret event, preparation is involved leading up to the big day to get runway ready. "I just do ballet beautiful workouts, and I just try to eat a little healthier," Lily said. "I don’t really diet, but I just try to eat cleaner – a lot of protein and vegetables, no burgers."





The piece is embellished with more than 6,500 precious gems Photo: Getty Images



Lily, who earned her wings in 2009, is no stranger to the Victoria's Secret catwalk. Having walked in six previous shows, the runway veteran has some words of advice for newcomer Gigi Hadid. "Just to have fun and be her beautiful sweet self," the model shared. "She’s going to be amazing."

Gigi will be walking in the brand's show for the first time November 10. The 20-year-old model was brought to tears when she learned of the exciting news.

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd and Ellie Goulding (who it was announced Tuesday is replacing Rihanna) – will join Gigi and Lily on the runway to perform alongside the models.

The 20th anniversary of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs December 8 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.