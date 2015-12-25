David and Victoria Beckham share Christmas kiss under the mistletoe

After more than sixteen years of marriage, David and Victoria Beckham still have a special spark, especially around Christmas time. In a rare image showing them kissing, the loved up pair shared a festive kiss under the mistletoe on a romantically lit up cobbled backdrop.

David, 40, shared the sweet moment on his Instagram on Christmas Eve and wrote: "Kisses at Christmas are always the best ones... Kids took this picture of mum and dad obviously slightly...@victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham... Merry Christmas."

The Beckhams are enjoying a traditional Christmas in London this year with Victoria wishing fans a happy Christmas in a snowy photo of the doting parents and their four children - Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper on Christmas Day.

"Happy Christmas!! Lots of love from the Beckhams!!we love u!! @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham x vb," the fashion designer wrote.

The power couple are sure to be enjoying a lovely Christmas as their various businesses, from fashion to football, turned over more than £65million last year. Victoria and David's company Brand Beckham Holdings raked in the whopping figure last year, but after tax and costs, their profit amounted to £12.6million.

Some might think their big income would be going towards lavish Christmas celebrations, but the former footballer revealed that the Beckham household will celebrate the festive season just like everyone else.

"I think like every other person's Christmas - it will be very normal," he laughed. "We open presents, we enjoy ourselves, we have a traditional Christmas dinner. So we're exactly the same."

Whether it's a glamorous affair or a relaxed day, the former England captain has a conventional outlook when it comes to Christmas, insisting it's best to be at home with family. "We always spend Christmas in London because it's home and all our family are here, so we're very traditional," he said when speaking on BBC Breakfast.

The entire Beckham family have been getting into the Christmas spirit, from their pet dog Olive dressing in a festive ensemble to Victoria and Harper enjoying an evening at The Nutcracker.

The mum-of-four, who has always been a fan of the festive ballet show, shared a lovely photo of her and her adorable four-year-old daughter. Sitting on her mum's lap with her hair in pig tails, Harper is shown waiting for the curtains to open.

The caption read: "Our little ballerina loves the Nutcracker at the Royal Opera House X #christmasattheballet"