Victoria Beckham suffers nasty foot injury in the gym ahead of Paris Fashion Week show

Victoria Beckham has suffered a nasty foot injury just days ahead of her show at Paris Fashion Week.

Her husband David Beckham, who will no doubt accompany his wife to the French capital next week, shared a snapshot of the fashion designer's foot in a medical boot.

© Instagram David Beckham shared this image of his wife Victoria's injured foot

Alongside the image, the former footballer joked that his wife was having a "clean break" from the gym. "Apparently my wife's little accident in the gym was a clean break... [sad face]," he wrote.

Victoria, 49, had previously told fans she had hurt herself. Posting a picture of her foot covered in a bag of ice last week, she wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day to me... fell over in the gym!!!"

David, 48, couldn't help but poke fun at her, writing: "How big is your toe? Wow I never noticed that before."

The Beckhams will no doubt be in Paris next week

It's not the first time the former Spice Girls singer has suffered an injury. During a trip to Canada in 2018, Victoria returned on crutches after suffering a small stress fracture to her ankle.

A year later, she fell while skiing, resulting in a cut to her forehead. She shared a photo at the time, saying: "Fun on the slopes, but not ideal."

The latest incident comes shortly after Victoria confessed she is not ready to become a grandmother any time soon. In a recent interview with Vogue, the mum-of-four was asked if she was "excited to be a grandmother" following her eldest son Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz in 2022.

However, Victoria appeared visibly taken aback and responded: "Oh, Jesus! What?" Laughing, she continued: "Hang on. I don’t think it's happening just yet." "Unless you guys know something that I don't, it's not happening just yet," she continued, joking. Watch the clip below...

Victoria Beckham questioned about becoming a grandmother

The former Spice Girl – aka Posh Spice - then shared a story about how Anna Wintour had revealed how her own grandchildren call her 'Anna' which Victoria thought was "very elegant".

"So maybe I’ll take that route. But it’s not happening just yet. Hopefully one day if I am blessed, then that will be wonderful — but we’re not there just yet," she added.