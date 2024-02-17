Nicola Peltz-Beckham reveals the downside to staying with the 'in-laws'

Nicola Peltz-Beckham and husband Brooklyn often spend time with Nicola's in-laws, and Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria Beckham, but in a new interview the actress has revealed there is one downside.

Speaking to The Strategist, the Transformers star revealed the nine items that she "couldn't live without" and one of the things she named was a portable heating pad. Giving her reasons, she revealed that David and Victoria often keep their home quite cold, with the actress joking it was like "sleeping in a freezer".

© Instagram Nicola revealed how cold it was at the Beckhams

"My in-laws keep their house so cold," Nicola wrote. "Anytime I know I'm staying there, this is a must because I cannot sleep at that temperature. I feel like I'm sleeping in a freezer.

"At home, my husband, Brooklyn, likes the room at 60 degrees, which is absolutely wild. I always have this with me, even on planes. It's my comfort thing."

The actress uses a portable heater to keep warm

Nicola has recently been marking some major career moments as the 29-year-old made her directorial debut earlier in the month with Lola, which was released on 9 February.

A synopsis for the film reads: "Lola James works to save enough money to get her little brother, Arlo, out of their toxic home. Arlo keeps her hopeful, until one tragic night, when her whole world gets uprooted. From that moment on, nothing will ever be the same."

WATCH: See the trailer for Nicola Peltz-Beckham's directorial debut, Lola

Victoria has been very supportive of her daughter-in-law's career, as she reshared the trailer for the film, writing: "We're so proud of you and all your hard work @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham!!! Excited to share the trailer for Lola… coming out February 9th!! I can't wait to see it! Kisses."

Brooklyn also posted the trailer to his Stories, writing: "Wow, I can't believe it's finally here. You have worked so hard on this and I could not be more proud of you. What an accomplishment, I can't wait for everyone to see it. I love you so much, my baby."

© Getty Nicola recently made her directorial debut

Despite reports about an initial rocky relationship, Nicola and Victoria have shown that they've grown very close, with the former Spice Girls star even sharing a hilarious clip of the duo dancing together to mark Nicola's birthday last month.

In the video, Victoria and Nicola could be seen dancing around on the beach as the sun set. The duo showed off their best moves, with Victoria taking the lead, while the person who filmed the video zoomed in on Nicola's stylish wedges.

© Getty Images Nicola and her mother-in-law have grown close

"Happy birthday @nicolapeltzbeckham!!! We love you!! Kisses," Victoria wrote alongside the video before sharing two other photos one of Nicola embracing husband Brooklyn and another of Victoria and the star enjoying a couple of drinks together.

The fashion mogul also shared the video of the pair grooving together on her main feed, sharing a more heartfelt caption, as she penned: "Happy birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham… We love you so much!! Your love, kindness, talent and your ability to dance on sand in a major wedge!! The best dance partner and loving daughter in law. We love you, have an amazing day!!!!!"