Georgia May Foote opens up about her romance with Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice

Georgia May Foote doesn't want to spend a moment away from her new love Giovanni Pernice. The former Coronation Street star, who has been dating her Strictly Come Dancing professional dance partner since December, has opened up about their blossoming romance in a new interview - and it appears to be getting serious fast.

Speaking to Star magazine, she said: "At the end of the tour it will be six months where we've been together every day."

Georgia and Giovanni are already planning to move in together

Georgia is clearly relishing the opportunity to get to know her new boyfriend better, telling the magazine: "We had such an amazing experience on Strictly. It's nice to be able to go on tour together now and experience this together now."

It is the second time Georgia has opened up about her new relationship in recent days; the brunette beauty previously revealed that she is already planning to relocate to London in the near future to move in with Giovanni.

The 24-year-old told The Mirror: "I'm going to move to London because I'm just at that age now."

The couple are currently on the Strictly Come Dancing tour together

When asked if they would be moving in together, the loved-up pair replied in unison: "Yes."

Georgia is believed to have ended her eight-month relationship with boyfriend Sean Ward after falling for Giovanni during their time on the BBC entertainment show. The actress soon fuelled romance rumours with her professional dance partner after they were seen sharing a kiss at the Magic Circus Hotel bar at the Disneyland Paris resort, and the pair appear to have been inseparable ever since.

While Giovanni hinted at their blossoming relationship by sharing a selfie with Georgia on Instagram a couple of weeks ago, the pair have since made no secret of their affection for one another and held hands as they walked to Strictly Come Dancing tour rehearsals together in Birmingham.