Kanye West publicly declares his love for his family

Kanye West is showing a lot of love for his little girl North. The rapper has paid a sweet tribute to his daughter by posting a picture on Twitter that he just had to share with his fans.

"Love love love love love my baby girl," Kanye enthused, before adding, "#lovemyfamily".

The photo showed his daughter North looking far too cool for school, dressed in an oversized T-shirt, black leggings and a pair of Vans.

Love love love love love my baby girl #lovemyfamily pic.twitter.com/YacTKSyVFE — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 9, 2016

Kanye showed his love and affection for his daughter on Twitter

The two-year-old is fast becoming a style icon in her own right, following in the footsteps of her parents Kanye and Kim Kardashian.

The Kardashian-Wests are currently in New York where they are showing their support for the Stronger artist, who is set to debut Season 3 of his fashion collection.

Kim Kardashian gave birth to North's baby brother in December

Kim will be making her first official post-baby appearance, after giving birth to the couple's son Saint in early December. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty will most likely wear something from her husband's new collection, as she is, more often than not, Kanye's muse.

It sounds like little North will serve as Kanye's inspiration for his next collection, as he recently tweeted: "Season 4 I'm only working on kid's clothing...full time."

Kanye is in New York to showcase Season 3 of his fashion collection

Ahead of the fashion show, Kim has been making a return to the spotlight and on Tuesday night the mum-of-two was pictured arriving at Kanye's album listening party at Electric Lady Studios in New York.

Looking sleek in an all-black jumpsuit that showed off her famous curves, Kim was all smiles as she enjoyed the family night out with her daughter North and her husband.

Earlier in the week Kanye was reunited with his mother-in-law Kris Jenner and his sisters-in-law Kendall and Kylie Jenner, at the launch of the siblings' new collection in New York.