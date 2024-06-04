Kim Kardashian's 'beautiful' daughters Chicago and North West steal the show in family photo inside $70 million mansion

Kim Kardashian is soaking up quality time with her ‘beautiful’ girls. Over the weekend, the star of The Kardashians, 43, delighted her fans with a carousel of heartwarming photos inside her $70 million mansion with her mother, Kris Jenner, and her daughters, North, 10, and Chicago, 6.

In the first snapshot, Kim is seen sitting between her daughters on a plush cream couch, while her mom, Kris, 68, sits gracefully beside Chicago, legs crossed and sporting an all-brown outfit.

Both Chicago and Kris beam with smiles for the camera, while Kim and North, both dressed in stylish all-white outfits, pose with straight faces.

"My girls," Kim captioned the post. The second slide features another tender moment with Kim flanked by North and Chicago, and the final image captures a sweet exchange between Kim and her youngest daughter, Chicago, who dons a double denim ensemble. The pair pouts playfully at each other, showcasing their close bond.

© Instagram Inside Kim's lavish $60million mansion as she poses with daughter Chicago

The cozy setting of the photos, complete with soft cream couches and a warm fireplace, exudes a sense of family warmth and togetherness. "Chicago looks just like her mama!," one admirer commented, while another added, "Beautiful family."

These new photos follow Kim's celebration of her eldest child's performance in The Lion King live concert last month.

© Instagram Kim poses with her two daughters Chicago and North

North took to the stage as Young Simba at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, an event that Kim proudly documented.

Kim first shared a video on her Instagram Stories of herself and Chicago singing along to "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," writing, "I was feeling it @thelionking," over the clip.

Playlists Instant Live Imports Players Strategy Rules Apps Advertising Social Posts Analytics Real Time Custom Reports All Systems Operational What's new 2 andrea caamano | Manager Kim Kardashian shares a peek at her $70 million home'

The proud mother also posted a touching photo of North helping Chicago with her hair while dressed in her Young Simba costume.

"Never too busy to help her sister with her edges," Kim captioned the image, showing the sisters in a backstage area.

© Instagram Kim pictured with her mom Kris Jenner and her two daughters North and Chicago

Additional photos featured North posing with the character Zazu and a snap with Jason Weaver, the actor who voiced Young Simba in the 1994 film. According to a press release, the magical two-day live event is set to air on Disney+ soon.

Speaking about how much North loves performing for I-D Magazine, she said: “I like singing. Performing is my favorite.” When asked what she wants to do when she grows up, she continued: “A basketball player, a rapper, um... Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don't want to be a boxer. I'm going to do art on the side.”

© Splash North West in The Lion King

Kim is very close with her eldest daughter, with the youngster appearing in the hit show The Kardashians. In one episode, the reality show star opened up about her daughter, telling the camera: “Kourtney always says North is my lesson on this planet. It means I’m supposed to learn more patience. She teaches me patience. She has taught me a lot about life…

"North won’t lie, and that’s amazing. So I’m trying to teach her you don’t need to just jump in and annihilate people for no reason. There’s a way to soften it up.”