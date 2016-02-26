Kylie Jenner cosies up to Tyga – amid debt reports

Kylie Jenner is a supportive girlfriend. The reality star joined boyfriend Tyga in San Francisco on Wednesday ahead of his Rawwest Alive Tour performance, and cuddled up to the 26-year-old rapper for a sweet selfie posted on Tyga's Instagram page.



In the photo, Kylie, 18, stands with her arms wrapped around Tyga, her head resting on his shoulder. "Wavybaby," father-of-one Tyga wrote alongside.

Kylie Jenner stands with her arms wrapped around Tyga in a sweet new photo

Kylie's show of solidarity comes amid reports that Tyga is facing some financial trouble. According to TMZ, he has failed to make payments on his 2013 Mercedes G-Wagon and it may now be repossessed.



The vehicle, worth around $233,000, was rumoured to have been bought as a birthday gift for Kylie, although she has denied it.



According to documents, Tyga hasn't made payments on the car since October. The repo company have allegedly been trying to retrieve the car since last month, but have been unable to because it is parked at Kylie's house, which has two security gates.

The couple recently enjoyed a Valentine's Day helicopter ride around Manhattan

It's not the first time the rapper has been in financial difficulty. Earlier this month, Page Six reported that he was facing eviction because he had failed to pay his rent, stating that an unlawful detainer notice was deleivered to the $4.8million property where he lives, with the legal eviction papers naming Michael Ray Stevenson – Tyga's birth name – as the defendant.



Nevertheless, Tyga can rely on the support of his girlfriend. The couple have had their ups and downs in the past, but now seem to be stronger than ever. They recently spent a romantic Valentine's date together in New York City, taking a helicopter ride around Manhattan, which Kylie later described at the "perfect day".