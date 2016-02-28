Liam Payne appears to confirm relationship with Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini is said to be in a relationship with One Direction singer Liam Payne, following a string of secret dates together.

The Sun has reported that the X Factor stars' romance started last December after the judge decided to call time on her marriage with husband Jean-Bernard. Liam seemed to confirm the relationship by changing his Instagram profile picture to a close-up shot of him cosying up to Cheryl.

Liam changed his Instagram profile picture to a photo of him with Cheryl

The pair, who have been friends for years, reunited when One Direction performed at the X Factor final, at the end of last year. A source close to the pair told the newspaper that the twosome have grown close thanks to their similar personalities.



"Cheryl and Liam are in a relationship. It was unexpected but they’ve both made each other incredibly happy. They’ve always got on well and share many of the same interests, but there was never anything romantic between them in the past.



"Their relationship developed very quickly in December after the X Factor final where One Direction gave their final performance before starting their hiatus. Liam is madly in love. This is the real deal."

Although neither star has yet to confirm the romance, the two sent fans into metldown when they exchanged flirty messages with each other on with respective Instagram and Twitter pages. The 22-year-old boybander commented on one of Cheryl's pre-BRIT selfies saying: "See you there babe," leading many to believe that he was complimenting his new girlfriend.



The Steal My Girl singer followed up his first comment with another message featuring kissing and heart-eyed emojis. A few minutes later Cheryl respond to the message with a blushing face emoji and a heart.



Liam first met Cheryl eight years ago, when the then 14-year-old auditioned for the X Factor. The youngster blew the judges away with his rendition of Cry Me A River and was placed into the group One Direction.