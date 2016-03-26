Meet Zayn Malik's insanely popular Instagram doppelganger

Zayn Malik's doppelganger has sent Instagram into a meltdown due to his uncanny resemblance to the former One Direction band member. The lookalike, Shyjan Ranje, has already gained over 15,000 Instagram followers who are shocked by the amazing similarities between the two. Talk about seeing double!

Despite living in LA, the junior editor and stylist at DaMan magazine and Vulkan magazine looks like he could be related to Bradford-born Zayn Malik, both sporting short dark hair and stubble. In some photos, the Instagram star even bleaches his hair blonde to match the 23-year-old singer.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

The pair share similar bleached blonde hair in several photos

Shyjan also shares the same Zayn's trendy fashion taste, making their similarities all the more noticable. Leather jackets, oversized rings, ripped jeans and oversized hoodies are just some of the same outfit choices the two of them share. In fact, their sense of style is so similar that Shyjan could have raided Zayn's wardrobe in some of his photos!

From posing selfies to candid street style shots, Shyjan's black and white artistic photos also seem to imitate the style and tone Zayn's Instagram stream.

However, there is one key difference between Zayn and his Instagram lookalike. While Zayn has an incredible 47 tattoos, most of which are on his arms and hands, it looks like Shyjan has just the one tattoo on the back of his neck which reads "no angels," while his arms and hands are tattoo free.

VIEW GALLERY

Shyjan Ranje has already gained over 15,000 thousand Instagram followers

The viral popularity for Zayn's doppelganger comes soon after the hugely popular release of Zayn's debut album Mind of Mine, immediately reaching number one in the charts in 70 countries. The popularity of the Pillow Talk singer's album has been so high that even Zayn was overwhelmed by the response, tweeting "Can't get my head around it !!!" to his 18.5 million fans.