Vernon Kay shares update after being forced to miss show

Vernon Kay returned to airwaves on Wednesday after taking the previous day off following a "horrific" bout of illness.

The star had soldiered through his show on Monday with a husky voice, but was forced to take a day of rest the following morning. Returning to his show, Vernon joked: "We're back. We're not 100%. But if I took another day off with a sore throat, the big fella, Norman my dad, would have killed me."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Vernon Kay left emotional following major accomplishment

Vernon's co-star, Gaby Roslin, filled in for the presenter on Tuesday and explained the situation to fans. "Gaby in for Vernon Kay," she started. "It's a joy to be here. Vernon, I hope your throat is feeling better. I was listening yesterday, I love the show but did worry about your throat, so take it easy, no talking today."

Vernon started his radio show last year, replacing veteran presenter Ken Bruce who had held the slot for 31 years. Confirming the news, Vernon said: "I'm absolutely over the moon to be handed the microphone to present the mid-morning show on Radio 2, and what an honour to follow in the footsteps of the mighty Ken Bruce.

© BBC Vernon is a popular radio presenter

"I look forward to playing some of the best music in the world whilst in the company of the Radio 2 listeners who I feel I've got to know over the last 18 months. It's a dream come true to join the Radio 2 family and I can't wait to start."

Vernon will have spent his time at home with wife Tess Daly and their youngest daughter, Amber, 15.

© Instagram Vernon will have been supported by wife Tess

The couple's eldest daughter, Phoebe, 19, meanwhile is off studying at university, however, her departure from the family home had quite an impact on Tess.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Tess recalled the moment she dropped her eldest off, saying: "I remember when she first went, with all her bags and her first frying pan… a plate for one, knife and fork for one. I was heartbroken just dropping her off and waving goodbye. But it was fine, because she was back after a couple of weeks, visiting. She comes back quite regularly."

© Dave Benett The star's eldest daughter is now at university

The Strictly presenter added: "I remember silently sobbing all the way back down the motorway, because she’s my baby, my first-born. I’m her best friend, really. It broke my heart."