Vernon Kay shares adorable photo of daughter Phoebe for this special reason

BBC Radio 2 star Vernon Kay has paid a touching tribute to his daughter Phoebe in honour of her 20th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the TV star uploaded a pair of heartwarming images through the years.

One image showed Phoebe sweetly posing with her famous father at a recent event while a second snapshot showed Vernon and Tess Daly's daughter in her youth, beaming for the camera with a white flower in her hair.

Heaping praise on his loved one, Vernon, 50, wrote in his caption: "20yrs of Happiness! Happy Birthday @phoebekay___ Love ya so much."

The star's fans and friends were quick to flood the comments section with birthday well-wishes.

"Oh wow she looks identical to her beautiful mummy! Happy birthday," noted one, while a second wrote: "Awwww so sweet, beautiful photos Vern, and memories to keep," and a third chimed in: "Phoebe is the image of her mother!! Gorgeous girl!"

© Instagram Tess and Vernon share two daughters together

Strictly host Tess also marked her eldest daughter's big day in the sweetest way. To mark the special occasion, the presenter shared a carousel of photos, including holiday snaps, red carpet pictures and a heart-melting throwback photo.

"20 YEARS of loving you. Can't wait to celebrate your birthday with you," she gushed in her caption.

© Instagram Phoebe is celebrating her 20th birthday

Lovebirds Tess and Vernon welcomed Phoebe on 17 October 2004. She was born the same year that Tess began hosting the BBC dance show, Strictly Come Dancing.

In her book, The Baby Diaries: Memories, Milestones and Misadventures, the mother-of-two opened up about her labour, explaining how she had a caesarean birth.

Tess recalled: "The sensation of having a caesarean, of the doctor feeling around to pull our baby into the world, was like having a builder with huge boots on inside me, pulling at random bits from the wall of my womb as he stomped about."

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2003

The couple, who tied the knot in 2003, went on to welcome their second daughter, Amber, on 30 May 2009. Amber weighed 7lb 15oz, with Vernon telling the Sunday Mirror at the time: "She is absolutely beautiful and I am thrilled."

While Phoebe has slowly started stepping into the limelight alongside her parents, Vernon has maintained that he's keen for his two daughters to maintain a sense of independence.

© Getty Images Vernon hopes his daughters will remain independent

"We let them be independent when it comes to their futures because it's important that you allow them to find themselves, which is character building and personality development," he told MailOnline.