Lynda Bellingham's sons Robbie and Michael Peluso discuss battle over her will

Lynda Bellingham's sons Robbie and Michael Peluso, from her second marriage to Nunzio Peluso, have opened up about the ongoing battle over their late mother's will. TV personality Lynda died in 2014 aged 66, following a battle with colon cancer.



It's been confirmed that Lynda left everything in her will to third husband Michael Pattemore, but her grieving sons have claimed she also wanted for them to have security.

Robbie and Michael Peluso claim their late mother's wishes aren't being met

Appearing on ITV's This Morning, Robbie, 28, told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "I think she was a very trusting woman. She always saw the best in everyone. The advice she was given, whatever that may have been, inheritance tax and things like that, she felt that what she was doing was best by us.



"We have a very close unit around us of friends and family to look after us who have been there for us and we just wish there was a bit more faith put into them. I just wish that the decision, that we had our own choices to make…"

They insist Lynda's husband Michael Pattemore made them vacate her home

The brothers confessed that their relationship with Lynda's husband is strained now, after he allegedly told them to vacate the home he'd shared with her.



Michael, 33, said: "While my mother's husband was away, I received a text message which was unexpected, it was less than a year after my mum had passed away. [I took] things that had a lot of sentimental value basically… and Michael wasn't too happy about it. There was various texts that said I shouldn't have taken those things. We had to take the TV back to the house – [he said] 'how dare you take those photos, I need those for press'."

But, while Lynda's sons admit their battle with Michael is about the money, they also insisted they were left upset by some recent stories about their mother in the press.



Robbie said: "It is about the money, of course it is, it's about the security and what our mother wanted for us, but it's also more than that, it's also stopping people making those stories and coming out with those allegations, and when you're trying to deal with the grief of a mother which we haven't really had a chance to do over the last 18 months."



Phillip read out a statement from Michael Pattemore, which said: "The only comment I will make is, we don't have probate yet and when it's released that is when I will make my comment."