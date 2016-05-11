Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna make first public appearance since confirming baby news

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna stepped out for the first time since announcing their pregnancy news on Tuesday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was on hand to support his fiancée at the launch of her new "Chymoji" emojis app.

The occasion marked the couple's first high profile public appearance together since they started dating in January. The parents-to-be appeared truly happy and shared a joke as they posed for photographers on the purple carpet, just four days after it emerged they were expecting their first child together.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna stepped out at the launch of her "Chymoji" app

Blac Chyna donned an embellished black dress for the occasion, and patted her tiny baby bump as she was congratulated on the news. Rob was decidedly more casual in a black t-shirt and jeans paired with a baseball cap.

Rob is clearly excited at the prospect of becoming a dad, and couldn't resist sharing a photo on him cuddling up to his wife-to-be on Mother's Day. Alongside the photo he wrote: "Happy mamas day to this beautiful mama.

VIEW GALLERY

The couple are expecting their first child together

"I feel in love with her immediately because of how great of a mom she is and now I'm looking forward to starting a family with her! Thank you Chy for everything you do for me."