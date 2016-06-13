Ayda Field gives fans a rare glimpse at family life with new picture

Ayda Field has invited fans into her life with husband Robbie Williams and their children by sharing a new family photo. The Loose Women panellist posted the cute snap on Instagram, showing just how grown up daughter Theodora Rose is these days.

In the picture Ayda, 37, 42-year-old Robbie and little Teddy, three, can be seen walking together, and she wrote alongside it: "… It's a walk in the park @robbiewilliams."

Ayda Field showed off her family with a rare photo on Instagram

Robbie and Ayda are also parents to one-year-old son Charlton Valentine. The proud parents are very private when it comes to their children, and the last time they shared a photo of Teddy she was a baby.

In just three days Ayda has posted 29 photos and clocked up more than 42,000 follows, and Robbie welcomed his wife to Instagram with a sweet selfie which he captioned: "My boo has finally joined the modern world!"

During a recent appearance on ITV's Lorraine, American actress Ayda revealed how, despite reluctance from Teddy at first, her children have grown into best friends. She explained: "When Charlie was born, Teddy was not very impressed.



The actress revealed she and Robbie Williams take turns over family duties

"I think she was indifferent bordering on unhappy about it. Now they just love to do everything together, I was tucking them in last night and I had one on each arm as they had their story book and they were tickling each other's faces and that's just the best feeling as a mother."

Ayda, who married former Take That singer Robbie in August 2010, also praised her husband for his parenting skills, revealing he's put his music career to one side for now to focus on the kids.

She continued: "He's great. He's on baby duties so he's actually got the harder job right now. That's what is so amazing is that he's getting to see his kids. He's so supportive, for a long time I've been by his side doing the wife and mum thing, and now he's doing a bit of Mr Field stuff."