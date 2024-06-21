Taylor Swift in London: Prince William, Travis Kelce, Salma Hayek and more arrive at concert

Taylor Swift played London on Friday evening and at Wembley Arena as she performed live to 88,446 people,.

Among those to show up for the Cruel Summer hitmaker's event included Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, Salma Hayek and the Prince of Wales, as he celebrated his 42nd birthday. Kensington Palace refused to comment on the royal attending the gig alongside his three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, however numerous concert goers noted the royal's appearance.

1/ 5 Travis Kelce Travis was spotted by eagle-eyed fans heading to his beau's gig, shaking hands with security as he passed in a stylish black shirt.

2/ 5 Jason Kelce Jason, who was seen at a London pub earlier this week, was also in attendance alongside his brother. The retired American footballer was seen wearing some of the friendship bracelets that have been sold at Taylor's gigs.



3/ 5 Nicola Coughlan Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan is riding a wave of highs right now, and she looked thrilled to be at the Wembley gig and was seen in a white shirt and sunglasses.



4/ 5 Emma Bunton Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton was among the crowd and as she greeted Taylor's boyfriend, Travis, the NFL star wrapped his arm around her like old friends.

5/ 5 Jonathan Van Ness Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness partied with Nicola Coughlan as they attended the gig at Wembley in a stunning white outfit.



Although we don't have images of them yet, HELLO! has been told that Prince William, Salma Hayek and Ayda Williams have been spotted, and we will bring you photos as soon as we see them!