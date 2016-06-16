Princess Olympia of Greece on her first year of college, royal style inspiration and bond with her family By: Alexandra Hurtado

Fairytale princesses might wear glass slippers, but the most fashionable, real-life ones wear Dior “head to toe." Such is the case of 19-year-old Princess Olympia of Greece, who stunned at amfAR’s seventh New York Inspiration Gala on Thursday night.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY



Olympia stunned in a Dior gown at the amfAR Inspiration Gala Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

With her first year of college under her embellished belt, the Greek royal chatted with HELLO! at the star-studded event presented by Harry Winston, M·A·C Viva Glam and The Points Guy, telling us all about her experience at New York City's Parsons School of Design, her fashion role models and tight-knit bond with her London-based family.

10 FACTS ABOUT PRINCESS OLYMPIA

Reflecting back on her first year of college, Princess Olympia, the daughter of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, told HELLO!: “It was fun. I had a really great freshman year and I’m really excited to do another three more years."

“I was told that Parsons first year was the toughest so I was ready for it and it was, but I honestly had the best time. I love Parsons so much – I’m excited to go back.”

The college student is close to her four younger brothers Photo: Instagram.com/olympiagreece

The sophisticated teen, who is fond of snapping photos of her family, is currently pursuing a degree in photography at the New York City design school. During her freshman year, Olympia took a number of courses ranging from history of art to drawing. “It was a lot, but I loved it,” she told us.

ROYALS TURNED PHOTOGRAPHERS

Though she thoroughly enjoyed her first year of school in the Big Apple, Olympia’s family on the other side of the pond was never far from her mind. She told us she kept in contact with her family "all the time."

“I think I’m closer with my family than I was before, because I FaceTime them all the time!" she revealed. "I FaceTime them when they’re all having dinner and I’m, like, walking to school. We’re always speaking.”

Despite the constant communication, Olympia admitted that being far away was hard on her mother Crown Princess Marie-Chantal, a mom-of-five, because, “I’m her only girl.” She jokingly added, “I’m her favorite – I’m kidding, I’m so kidding!”



Princess Olympia and her equally stylish mother, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece Photo: Rindoff/Dufour/French Select/Getty Images

Thankfully for Olympia, her family soon plans to be close by. “They’re moving back to New York,” she revealed. “I’m really excited. I’m just so close to my family and my brothers – Princes Constantine, Achileas-Andreas, Odysseas-Kimon and Aristidis-Stavros – so I’m really excited to have them back.”

MOTHER-DAUGHTER LOOK-ALIKES

Having her mom in the same city will no doubt be an added bonus, seeing as the royal mother-daughter pair is constantly trading fashion and beauty secrets. “She’s always telling me about the next thing to do with my hair or I’m always stealing her lip glosses,” the college student said. “She’s always taking my mascaras. Like we always take everything.”



The young royal admires Princess Rosario Saxe-Coburg's style Photo: WireImage/Getty Images

While both she and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal are known for their impeccable fashion sense, Olympia does admire the style of another royal. “[Princess] Rosario Saxe-Coburg I think has great style and I’ve always admired it. She always has gorgeous Valentino gowns,” she said. “Rosario is like my family, like a really close aunt, and I’ve always been like, ‘Damn, I want her dresses!’”

KATE MIDDLETON'S BOLDEST FASHION LOOKS

As for whether she is also a fan of Kate Middleton and her fashion choices, Olympia noted, “Yeah, she’s got gorgeous style.”