Kimberly Stewart and Benecio Del Toro's daughter is so grown up!

Rod Stewart's daughter Kimberly has shared an adorable photo of the daughter, revealing just how much little Delilah Del Toro has grown up!

In the snap, the four-year-old is eating an ice cream while smiling at the camera, and Kimberly simply captioned the precious photo with a love heart. Fans of the socialite have been quick to praise the cute picture, with one writing: "She sits like such a little lady," while another wrote: "What a precious beauty."

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Delilah smiled in a cute snap

Kimberly regularly shares snaps of her little girl, and opened up to HELLO! last year about their relationship, saying: "I honestly never, ever thought that I could love anything as much as I love her. I had her at the right time. I got all the partying out of my system and I just wanted to be with her all the time. I've been a stay at home mother since she was born and I've loved every second.

"When she arrived I just wanted to be with her, figure it out between us and be the best mum that I could be. She's the greatest thing in my life. She's sassy and has great manners – I really instilled that from a young age – so she's always saying 'please' and 'thank you'."

Kimberly regularly shares snaps of her daughter

Delilah's father is Hollywood actor Benecio Del Toro, who has previously chatted about his little girl to Port magazine, joking that he wants to impress her more than her grandfather, Rod. He said: "I might pull the Oscar out to show to my daughter. Grandpa has a lot of stuff, but he ain't got one of those."

Kimberly is one of Rod's eight children, and the musician chatted about the family dynamic on Lorraine, revealing that his wife Penny brought the family together. He said: "She literally did bring us [the family] altogether. For some of the kids when she first came into my life, they obviously thought, 'oh money grabber' or whatever and protecting their dad which is quite normal, but she's won them over entirely now. Really, really, she really has, she's a great girl."