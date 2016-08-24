Anders Lindegaard splits from reality TV star wife Missé after two years

Anders Lindegaard and his wife Missé have called time on their two-year marriage. The pair announced their split in a joint statement, emphasising that their young son Julian is their priority.

"Because of irreconcilable differences we have taken the difficult decision to live separate lives," they wrote. "The care for our son remains the main priority to both of us.

"We would kindly ask that our privacy gets respected in what is a difficult and upsetting time for all of us. We will make no further comment on this matter."

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Anders Lindegaard and his wife Missé married in 2014

Anders, 32, and Swedish model Missé began dating in 2012. They welcomed their son Julian three years ago and tied the knot in a stunning beach wedding in Mauritius in 2014.

At the time the Danish footballer, who is a goalkeeper for Preston North End, said that he and Missé had the "best day of our lives". Anders shared a photo on Twitter showing the couple taking their first steps as man and wife.

Missé also posted a snap of herself being carried by her husband's groomsmen. "Luckiest girl in the world," she wrote.

The couple have a three-year-old son Julian together

Missé joined the third series of The Real Housewives of Cheshire earlier this year. She regularly shares pictures of her adorable son, but it's been around six months since she last posted a photo of her husband.

The model, who is often likened to Cindy Crawford, used to give her followers an insight into their family life. Another Instagram picture showed Missé cooking with Anders in the kitchen. "Well I'm trying," she joked.

The pretty brunette also used to post various loved-up snaps with her husband, captioning them with love heart emojis. Alongside one selfie of the pair she wrote: "Count down my baby almost home #missyou."