Footballer Anders Lindegaard marries model Missé Beqiri in beach wedding

Footballer Anders Lindegaard has tied the knot with his model fiancée Missé Beqiri.



The 30-year-old sportsman, who is currently goalkeeper for Manchester United, married the Swedish beauty in a stunning beach wedding in Mauritius.



"Best day of our lives! Thanks to everyone there for making it so special. @PaulSmithDesign @InbalDror," Anders captioned a photo on Twitter, making special reference to the brands who presumably dressed the newlyweds on their big day.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE VIEW GALLERY

Anders Lindegaard and Missé Beqiri





In the sweet snap, Anders and Missé, who is often likened to Cindy Crawford, are seen taking their first steps as a married couple as they walk down the aisle hand-in-hand.



The bride looked the picture of perfection in a strapless, lace, floral gown that featured a sweetheart neckline and extravagant tulle train. The dainty belt around Missé's waist showed off her svelte figure, which has graced the covers of countless magazine pages.



"Luckiest girl in the world," Missé wrote alongside a Twitter photo of herself being held up by her husband's groomsmen.

VIEW GALLERY

Missé Beqiri





Ahead of the summer wedding, the bride spent the lead-up to the big day with her nearest and dearest. It looked like Missé had the time of her life, soaking up the sunshine and spending her days frolicking on the beach with her friends.



Anders and Missé, who have a young son together, started dating in 2012.