Rylan Clark shares hilarious videos while stuck in lift

Rylan Clark found himself trapped in a lift with several colleagues following his first live broadcast as a presenter of Xtra Factor. The star posted several videos during the incident until the group's rescue 45 minutes after they found themselves stuck.

In the presenter's first video, he said: "we've been stuck in a lift since I came off air. There are nine of us stuck in this lift and this lift accommodates…nine persons." He then joked: "we might be doing Xtra Factor tomorrow live from the lift," as his colleagues laughed.

The star tweeted the hilarious videos

The group then revealed that they had opened a bottle of champagne to cheer themselves up during the wait, while Rylan dramatically joked about their safety, simply tweeting: "We're gonna die," in between his video updates.

The group finally manage to climb out of the lift, which was stuck between two floors, and Rylan thanked fans who tuned in to watch their hilarious journey. He said: "What can I say? We had a really great show so thank you so much for being part of it and enjoying it. You may have seen that tonight things took a turn for the worse. I was stuck in a lift for 45 minutes…all I wanted was the lift operator, and he wouldn't come.

"Luckily a runner used to work for a lift company and, with the help of a broom handle, saved us from our sins. It was very touch and go at some points. The Moet ran out and we didn't know what we would do. I'd like to thank you, the public, for being there for us."

Rylan's debut night presenting with co-star Matt Edmonson was well received by fans of the show, with one writing: "This new #xtrafactor is amazing! Rylan and Matt Edmonson are brilliant together."

Take Me Out presenter Paddy McGuinness also praised the duo's presenting skills, tweeting: "Nice seeing a couple of good eggs @Rylan & @Matt Edmonson hitting the ground running! Nice lads."