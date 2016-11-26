Are Steps reforming for New Year's Eve?

Exciting news for Steps fans! According to reports, the pop band will be reforming on New Year's Eve to celebrate their 20th anniversary which falls in 2017.

The five members, including Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Lisa Scott-Lee, Ian 'H' Watkins and Lee Latchford-Evans are rumoured to be performing at the famous London nightclub G-A-Y to see in the New Year after they last reunited in 2011 for the documentary Steps: Reunion.

VIEW GALLERY

Steps first formed in 1997



A source told The Sun: "They had a blast getting back together in 2011 and were blown away by the public reaction…especially when their arena tour sold out. Steps still have such a special place in all their fans' hearts and they want to celebrate everything they've achieved over the past two decades." Although the band mates have yet to comment on the news, the band clearly has a special places in their hearts, with band member Ian retweeting the anniversary of their hit single 5,6,7,8 on Tuesday.

VIEW GALLERY



The couple will reportedly perform at London nightclub G-A-Y on for New Year



2016 has been a particularly busy year for Ian,who welcomed twin boys with his partner, Craig Ryder, back in March. The couple, who used a surrogate, shared their good news with a snap of their newborns' hospital wristbands, captioning the snap: "WE are DADS! We are totally and utterly in love!" Ian then shared a snap revealed the boys' names, writing: "Macsen & Cybi Ryder-Watkins (Pronounced Macksen & Cubby) Born 6/3/16. We are more in love each day." Unable to resist sharing photos of the twins, the singer also shared a snap of one of his baby son's tiny feet, writing: "How is it possible to feel SO much love in an instant ??? Just WOW! #Twins."

Ian previously opened up his surrogate suffering a miscarriage in 2012, telling People: "We were thinking of names, and we even planned our first Christmas as a family. We were both ready to be Dads. I just feel really empty and helpless. The only person who can help me is Craig. The way I try to look at it is that there's another little star in the sky. It just wasn't meant to be for us at this time."