Golden Globes 2017 live: Brits win big!

UPDATE: What a night for the Brits! With The Crown scooping Best Television Drama and Tom Hiddlestone and Claire Foy's huge successes, we're flying the Union Jack with pride here at HELLO! towers! See which other Brits struck lucky at the 2017 Golden Globes!

ORIGINAL STORY:

With the 74th annual Golden Globes ceremony taking place tonight, Hollywood's brightest will be flocking out to dine at the glitzy bash at the Beverly Hilton in California, hosted by Jimmy Fallon. Britain's very own Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman and Lily Collins are among the stars hoping to take home an award and Hello! Online will be providing live coverage of their progress throughout the evening.

Brit born Lily Collins looked stunning in pink as she arrived at the star studded ceremony

This year, musical La La Land starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling leads with seven nominations, while coming-of-age drama Moonlight has been put forward for six awards, including Best Supporting Actress for Britain's talented star Naomie Harris. Meanwhile, Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie have all been recognised for their roles in The Night Manager, which has also been nominated for Best Miniseries or TV film.

Is Claire Foy set to win best actress for her role in The Crown?

The success of The Crown has seen Claire Foy put forward for best actress for her portrayal of the young Queen Elizabeth. The Crown is nominated for best television drama series against Netflix's Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, HBO's Westworld and drama This Is Us. Up for best actor, Hugh Grant is recognised for his role as St. Clair Bayfield in biographical comedy- drama film Florence Foster Jenkins, where he stars alongside Meryl Streep.

The prize for best supporting actress in a limited series sees Brits Olivia Colman for The Night Manager, Lena Headey for Game of Thrones and Thandie Newton for Westworld all compete for the winnings, along with Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz, who both star in This Is Us.

Hugh Grant is nominated for best actor for his portrayal of St. Clair Bayfield in Florence Foster Jenkins

The role of best supporting actor sees fellow Brits Dev Patel for his role in Lion and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who starred in Nocturnal Animals up against each other for the award.

Lily Collins, daughter of musician Phil Collins has been recognised for her performance in Rules Don't Apply, having been nominated for best actress in a musical or comedy. British- American actor Andrew Garfield is up for best actor in a film drama for his role in Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge, where he plays a Second World War hero Desmond Doss.

Here's the complete list of British nominations which we'll be updating with news - good or bad - as the evening goes on!

British Nominations

Best actress - Claire Foy (The Crown) - CONGRATULATIONS CLAIRE!!

Best actor - Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins) - Hugh was beaten to the gong by Ryan Gosling

Best supporting actress - Naomie Harris (Moonlight) - Naomie was pipped to the post by Viola Davis

Best supporting actor - Dev Patel (Lion), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals) - CONGRATULATIONS AARON!

Best supporting actor in a series, mini-series or motion picture for TV - Hugh Laurie (The Night Manager) - CONGRATULATIONS HUGH!

Best actor in a mini-series or motion picture for TV - Tom Hiddleston - CONGRATULATIONS TOM!

Best supporting actress in a series, mini-series or motion picture for TV - Olivia Colman (The Night Manager), Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Thandie Newton (Westworld) - CONGRATULATIONS OLIVIA!

Best Mini-series or TV film - The Night Manager

Best television drama series - The Crown - CONGRATULATIONS! A ROYAL SUCCESS!

Best actress in a musical or comedy - Lily Collins (Rules Don't Apply)

Best actor in a film drama - Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Best performance by an actor in a drama series - Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television - Riz Ahmed (The Night Of) - Riz was pipped to the post by Donald Glover

Best actress in a mini-series or motion picture for TV - Charlotte Rampling (London Spy)