See Eva Mendes' sweet response to Ryan Gosling's Golden Globes speech

Eva Mendes has ever-so-sweetly and slyly given a shout-out to her partner Ryan Gosling on social media (something she rarely does!). The 42-year-old took to Instagram a day after Ryan dedicated his Golden Globes award to her to discuss some of her favourite fashion of the night.

Eva covertly commented on Ryan's sweet words

Within that caption was the blink-and-you'll-miss-it response to her partner. "Obviously this wasn't my favorite moment of the night....But it was definitely my favorite style moment of the night," Eva wrote alongside a pic of Hidden Figures' star Janelle Monae in an Armani Prive gown. "The stunning and talented @janellemonae is killing me with this look. So so so beautiful."

Obviously this wasn't my favorite moment of the night....But it was definitely my favorite style moment of the night. The stunning and talented @janellemonae is killing me with this look. So so so beautiful ❤ #goldenglobes

A photo posted by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:32pm PST

While Janelle looked amazing, we have to agree with Eva that Ryan's speech was one of the more memorable moments of the 2017 awards show telecast. When the 36-year-old hopped on stage to accept his statue for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for La La Land, he went on to jokingly compare himself to another one of our favourite Ryans... Reynolds.

After beating the Deadpool star for top honours he quipped that the Hollywood Foreign Press had mixed them up. "This isn’t the first time I’ve been mistaken for Ryan Reynolds, but it’s getting out of hand," he said. "Ryan, obviously there’s been some kind of mistake, but I’m up here if you don’t mind."

He went on to thank Eva, with whom he shares two children (Esmeralda Amada, 2, and Amada Lee, about six months old), for supporting him during the film.

"While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," he said while almost tearing up. "If she hadn’t taken all of that on so that I could have this experience, it surely would be somebody else up here today. So sweetheart, thank you."