Ryan Gosling says women are 'better than men'

Ryan Gosling has revealed that he thinks women are better than men. In an interview with the Evening Standard, Ryan opened up about his experiences being brought up by women and with his own two daughters, 18-month-old Esmerelda and newborn Amada, and how he feels that women are the "stronger" gender.

He said: "I think women are better than men. They are stronger. More evolved. You can tell especially when you have daughters and you see their early stages, they are just leaps and bounds beyond boys immediately." he then revealed that he used to witness his mother being harassed by men on the streets, and that it is time for men "to be on the receiving end of the stick."

He said: "I grew up with women so I've always been aware of it. When my mother and I walked to the grocery store, men would circle the block in cars. It was very scary, especially as a young boy. Very predatory; a hunt."

The Crazy Stupid Love star also revealed that he'd like to see a woman president, saying: "I think it needs a woman's touch. I've always liked women more. I was brought up by my mother and older sister. I found my way into dance class. My home life now is mostly women. They are better than us. They make me better."

Ryan's Nice Guys co-star Russell Crowe revealed that he thought the actor would make an excellent father after he noticed him coaching their co-star, 15-year-old Angourie Rice, on set.





During a press conference, the Gladiator star said: "[Angourie] had very little experience, but a fine intellect and a real enthusiasm for the craft, so it was great. The thing is, to get her to that place of comfort, apart from the work that Shane did with her, Ryan put a lot of effort into that.

"A few days ago we were just having a chat and I said to him, 'I just knew you were going to be a great dad when I saw you do that,' because he took the time and he was gentle with her and open."