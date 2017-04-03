Catherine Zeta-Jones 'loves' raising her two teenagers Dylan and Carys

Catherine Zeta-Jones isn't fazed by the challenges that come with raising two teenagers. In fact, she adores it! During an appearance on Thursday’s (Mar. 31) episode of TODAY, the Feud star revealed that she loves parenting her two children – Dylan, 16 and 13-year-old Carys - with whom she shares with husband Michael Douglas. "I love it! I love it! I kind of preempted the roll-your-eyes teenager years. I love. It. I just love the freshness. It’s all so exciting to me!" The 47-year-old actress went on to explain how she is relishing being deeply involved in her kids’ lives, especially since her own adolescence was less than normal. "I was working when I was my son’s age. I was in the theater, and I look at him, and I go, ‘Wow, I was working when I was your age. So I’m just enjoying this time, learning a whole bunch of stuff that I didn’t know."

While Catherine is learning from her kids, they too are learning from the Hollywood veteran! Earlier this month, the Welsh actress shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that Carys and Dylan want to follow in their parents’ footsteps and work in the entertainment industry. "You know it’s going to be hard for them because they’ve got their grandfather, Kirk [Douglas], they’ve got me, they have Michael, but they so inherently love it and they’re good!"

While the Chicago actress may be biased thinking that her own flesh and blood are talented, Catherine assured the late-night host that the two teenagers have got what it takes to succeed in the business. "I've had a wonderful life in this business, so if they want to do it, they know the hardships and the percentages of who makes it and who doesn’t, so I just think that they’ve got the talent and I know that they have the drive."