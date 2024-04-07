Catherine Zeta-Jones channels First Lady energy in bouclé jacket following wedding celebrations with Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones is soaking up the sunshine in California! The Mask of Zorro actress – who recently attended the wedding of her brother-in-law, Joel Douglas – made the trip to Joshua Tree National Park on Saturday.

Enjoying a day of sightseeing, Catherine, 54, chanelled First Lady energy in an elegant navy bouclé jacket teamed with a bright pink lip. Accessorizing her ensemble with a matching Baker Boy cap, silver droplet earrings and statement tinted sunglasses, the mom-of-two looked simply radiant as she took in her surroundings.

"I always wanted to come here," Catherine told fans in a new Instagram video. "It's pretty incredible I have to say."

© Instagram Catherine gave fans a glimpse of her sightseeing adventure

A protected region of southern California, Joshua Tree National Park comprises two distinct desert ecosystems, the Mojave and the Colorado. With various plants and animals on display, it's a haven for eco-travelers, outdoor adventurists, and naturalists.

Prior to her idyllic trip, Catherine – who typically resides in New York with her husband, Michael Douglas – posted the real reason for their trip to California.

Sharing a highlights reel from her brother-in-law's wedding to partner Mascha in Palm Springs, Catherine revealed that she and Michael had been in attendance with their two children, Dylan and Carys Douglas.

Addressing Michael's special role in the wedding, Catherine noted: "Congratulations to my brother-in-law, Joel and my beautiful new sister-in-law, Mascha. "My husband @michaelkirkdouglas officiated, the ceremony….yes, Michael can legally marry you. We had the best family wedding in Palm Springs. My gorgeous new nieces!!! Family is everything, love is supreme."

In the video, beaming bride Mascha walked down the aisle towards her groom, accompanied by her two daughters. Meanwhile, Catherine and Carys, 20, sat down and watched on in awe.

© Instagram Catherine and daughter Carys looked stunning at Joel Douglas' wedding

A sight to behold, Catherine stepped out in a pale pink dress and dazzling diamond earrings for the occasion, styling her brunette hair in a low chignon. As for Carys, the Brown student opted for a sunset orange dress that shimmered in the light.

Joining his father at the head of the aisle, Dylan, 23, stood among Joel's wedding party, watching proudly as his uncle tied the knot. Fans may also have spotted Michael's two adorable grandchildren, Lua, six, and Ryder, three.

Michael Douglas' grandchilden play special role in family wedding

Look closely and you'll spot the duo – whom Cameron Douglas shares with partner Viviane Thibes – holding baskets of flowers which they scattered in the wind. Too cute!

Michael and Catherine each share a close relationship with his younger brother, Joel, so we can only imagine how emotional the ceremony must have been. Joel, 77, is not an actor like his famous sibling but he has carved out a famous career in the film industry as a producer and production manager. He is known for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975), Romancing the Stone (1984) and The Jewel of the Nile (1985), as well as many others.