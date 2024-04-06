Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals special role of grandchildren in family wedding

As Catherine Zeta-Jones attended her brother-in-law Joel's wedding to Mascha, she revealed that her husband Michael Douglas' two adorable grandchildren played an important role in the ceremony.

The actress shared an adorable clip of Cameron Douglas' two children Lua, six, and Ryder, three, at the gorgeous outdoors venue. The duo held baskets of flowers which they scattered around them in the wind as they stood near a fountain water feature.

WATCH: Michael Douglas' grandchilden play special role in family wedding

Lua wore an adorable green dress, while Ryder opted for a light blue suit. She captioned the video: "Lua and Ryder Douglas Nailed it!" Over the top played Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion's rendition of "The Prayer".

Michael remains close with his grandchildren, as his son Cameron told People that: "I've been spending a lot of time with them and it's fun being the grandparent, right? Because you don't really have to deal with the disciplining or any of that stuff, you just spoil them and have fun with them."

© Instagram Cameron and his siblings have a close bond

It seems that Lua and Ryder weren't the only two playing an important role in the gorgeous wedding day, as the ceremony was officiated by Michael.

"My husband @michaelkirkdouglas officiated the ceremony… yes, Michael can legally marry you," Catherine teased, adding: "We had the best family wedding in Palm Springs. My gorgeous new nieces!!! Family is everything, love is supreme".

Mascha walked down the aisle towards her groom, accompanied by her two daughters. Meanwhile, Catherine and Carys, 20, sat down and watched on lovingly. The Zoro star wore a stunning light pink dress, opting to wear her hair in a chignon, while her daughter opted for a silk gold dress.

© Instagram Catherine Zeta Jones and daughter Carys attend a family wedding

It seemed that her son Dylan, 23, was at the front, stood next to his uncle Joel as the bride walked down the aisle.

The 23-year-old has kept busy as he's making his foray into acting, sharing on Instagram that he was working on a new project, Seagull. Variations. The play will premiere in New York City.

Michael, 79, and 54-year-old Catherine wed in 2000. They are parents to 20-year-old daughter Carys and son Dylan, 23, who is also an actor.

