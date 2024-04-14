Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones' 'really special' bond with lookalike daughter Carys Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys Douglas are like two peas in a pod! The mother-daughter duo share a "really special" bond, according to the 20-year-old, who views her mom not only as a "fashion icon" but as the "funniest person" she knows.

© Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones and daughter Carys Douglas reunited at Joel Douglas' wedding this month

Enrolled at Brown University in Rhode Island, Carys has been living away from home while she studies for an International Relations and Film degree. But, in an adorable moment, the student reunited with her mom Catherine, father Michael and brother Dylan at her uncle Joel's wedding in Palm Springs this month.

With Catherine posting the sweetest video alongside her lookalike daughter, it's clear that the two are closer than ever. Here's what they've said about each other…

© Getty The mother-daughter duo are "very close" and "talk about everything"

Joining HELLO! for a joint interview in 2019, Catherine said of their relationship: "We are very close – we talk about everything."

"It's really special – I am lucky," chimed in Carys. "We are open and honest with each other. She has taught me all the ins and outs of life but also to have fun and to cherish every moment."

© Getty Carys called her mom the "funniest person" she knows

"Our sense of humour is pretty similar so we are always laughing when we are together," she added. "My mother is, honestly, the funniest person I know."

A year prior, the duo had chatted to Town & Country, where Carys hailed her mom's renowned sense of style. "Fashion has been so important in my life because my mom is like a fashion icon to me," she told the publication. "I'm always looking through her closet."

© Bonnie Biess Catherine has taken special care to instil "manners" in her children Dylan and Carys

As for Catherine, the Wednesday actress was asked about her experience of raising children in the spotlight. "What I instilled in my kids, and I'm very, very proud of it, is manners," she said.

"There's nothing worse than a privileged kid without manners. I drilled it into them [Carys and Dylan] like boot camp. The teenage years... She [Carys] knows she cannot roll her eyes at me, or huff and puff around me. I never did it to my mother, and she's not doing it to me."

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Carys joined her parents at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023

Close to both her mom and dad, Carys has never sought out the spotlight, but she's always happy to support her parents, and in 2023, the Brown student joined Catherine and Michael on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

Stepping out in a white Elie Saab gown from the brand's spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, fans couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance between Carys and her mother, Catherine.