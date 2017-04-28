Davina McCall talks turning 50 and taking risks  

Davina McCall has opened up about turning 50, revealing that she "want[s] to take risks". Chatting to Good Housekeeping, she said: "There are lots of things that I am beginning to enjoy and realise are okay. I genuinely care a lot less about what people think of me. As you grow older, I think you've earned the right to wear something that might divide people. I want to take risks!"

Davina opened up about turning 50

She gave advice on how to improve self-confidence, explaining: "When you're not feeling very sure of yourself, the temptation is to shy away and not be seen or heard. But you shouldn't be embarrassed to put yourself forward for things. I am annoyingly enthusiastic and a bit like Marmite – you either love me or hate me. So it's about putting yourself out there. That's frightening, as you may think you'll get rejected or laughed at. But if you are, you've got to brush it off."

Davina spoke about self-confidence

The former Big Brother presenter said that she is particularly inspired by Dame Judi Dench, 82, explaining: "She's having fun, living life and enjoying herself. It's so important for women to be out there showing other women that it doesn't all end at a certain age. It keeps going on as long as we keep going on." The fitness guru has had a busy year so far, and regularly shares snaps of her fitness regime on her Instagram. Chatting to Fit and Well magazine, she said: "Last summer, we'd had an amazing time away with the children and I got back and thought my jeans felt a bit tight. I'd put on 6lb in two months. The weight always goes on my bum and my thighs. All I could think was I had to get into the dress for This Time Next Year and look exactly the same as I had done a year ago."

The full interview appears in the June issue of Good Housekeeping, on sale 3rd May.