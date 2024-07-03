Davina McCall turns heads with daring photo in racy string bikini

Davina McCall is certainly making the most of the sunshine and on Tuesday, the former Big Brother presenter looked sensational as she slipped into a daring string bikini.

The 56-year-old was a vision in the dazzling gold two-piece that featured a skimpy triangle top and high-waisted bottoms. The glitzy number not only showed off the presenter's impeccably toned physique, but also her gorgeous sun tan.

Davina oozed confidence in the daring two-piece

Captioning the post, Davina penned: "Been a bit quiet …. On here … but we r having a raucous time in Italy with @mdlondon , my kids my sis and her family … good times [red love heart and laugh emoji]thanks @osale.plage for my bikini!!!!! [red love heart emoji] !!! #gift."

Whilst holding a power stance with her hands on her hips, Davia beamed for the camera as her adoring boyfriend Michael Douglas stood behind her in a luxurious infinity pool.

She wore her iconic brunette tresses in bouncy summer waves her pearly white teeth striking in the sun-soaked snap.

"Oh good god you look [expletive] amazing! Always wear a gold bikini from now on. Even in winter. In London," one fan penned alongside a flame emoji. Meanwhile, a second added: "God I wish I looked like Davina in a gold bikini mind you she's worked hard for a body like that!" A third penned: "LOVE the bikini"

Davina is no stranger to a sizzling bikini, last month, she was spotted rocking a strapless white number whilst chatting to the camera alongside her beau.

When Davina isn't living it up in the sunshine she and Michael are at home in their gorgeous £3.4 million family home in Kent.

© David M. Benett Davina and Michael built their dream home in 2021

The couple built the lavish abode from scratch after moving out of her former £6.2 million property in 2021, following her divorce from her ex-husband Matthew Robertson.

Davina and Michael live with Davina's three children, Holly, Tilly and Chester.

Talking about her home, Davina previously told Woman & Home: "It's the next phase of our lives – a house that we've all built and everyone gets to choose how they want their bedrooms. We’re unbelievably lucky. It was tough for the kids after we sold our house after Matthew and I split up, so it’s nice to say, 'fresh house, fresh start'."