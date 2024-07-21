Davina McCall shares ultra-rare photo of daughter Holly for special reason

Channel 4 star Davina McCall has shared the sweetest update alongside her rarely-seen daughter Holly.

In a recent post shared to Instagram, the mother-of-three, 56, uploaded a series of photos to mark two major family milestones: her daughter Holly's graduation from Newcastle University, and her own honorary PhD in civil law from the same university for her work championing women's health.

© Instagram Davina attended her daughter Holly's graduation

To mark her family's double joy, Davina shared a snapshot of Holly posing with a friend in the glorious sunshine. While Holly had her back turned to the camera, the 22-year-old could be seen wearing a flowing graduation gown.

Elsewhere, Davina also shared a picture of herself beaming in her red-and-white Doctoral gown. The TV presenter was all smiles as she cosied up to her partner, Michael Douglas.

© Instagram Davina celebrating with her partner Michael Douglas

Sharing a glimpse inside her major milestone, Davina captioned her post: "Just arrived back from a very emotional few days in Newcastle. Where my daughter Holly has been at the brilliant @newcastleuni for the past 4 years.

"She graduated on Wednesday, and it was huge for her in so many ways. Huge, because it was the end of an era, but the beginning of another. Her wonderful friends will all be going off around the country… and she is leaving this wonderful city that we've all rather fallen in love with."

Davina continued: "The day after, I was given an honorary PhD in civil law for my work in media and around women's health. To get this with @mdlondon and my kids by my side (Tilly you were with me in my heart) was very very special."

She finished by adding: "Thank you @newcastleuni, thank you Newcastle… and thank you @stvincentnewcastle and @_long_friday_ for the amazing food we had!!!"

© Getty Images Davina has spoken out about why she's passionate for being a midlife advocate

The star's post struck a chord with her followers, with many racing to share messages of congratulations in the comments section. "What a week!! BIG love to you all," wrote one, while a second remarked: "Congratulations to you all!!!! This made me cry, so beautiful Davina," and a third added: "You are extraordinary & so is Holly."

Davina's family life

© Instagram Davina posing with her daughter Tilly

The TV presenter and ex-husband Matthew welcomed three children during their marriage. Their eldest Holly was born in 2001. Two years later they welcomed Tilly and, in 2006, they welcomed their third child Chester.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Davina McCall chats to daughter Tilly in rare clip

She is currently in a relationship with hairstylist Michael Douglas. The duo have been together since 2019, with the pair crossing paths whilst Michael was working as Davina's hairstylist during her Big Brother presenting era.

© Getty Images The couple have been together since 2019

In January 2023, the couple revealed they had moved in together. Speaking on their podcast, Making The Cut, the Million Pound Drop host said: "I am quite enjoying being a new couple doing new things, because we are newly living together.

"It's quite nice making new traditions because we did that before Christmas, we sat down together and talked about it: 'Ok, blank space, what shall we make tradition from now on?'."