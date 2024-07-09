Kate Hudson makes a splash in chic bikini in glimpse from luxe family vacation

Kate Hudson is embracing her summer holiday with pure joy, sharing delightful moments from her luxe European vacation with her family.

The 45-year-old Bride Wars actress took to Instagram to post an enchanting reel, offering fans a glimpse into her cherished family time with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, 38, and her children Ryder, 20, Bingham, 12, and Rani, 5.

The video montage captures a series of endearing clips, showcasing Kate in various European locales.

Among the highlights, the actress is seen enjoying cocktails, diving off a dock in a striking purple bikini, and elegantly waving from a boat in a beautifully patterned dress while in Venice, Italy. With a cheerful "Ciao, Venezia!" Kate’s excitement radiates as she revels in the scenic beauty of the iconic city.

Kate Hudson makes a splash in chic bikini

In another heartwarming moment, Kate is seen strumming a guitar, playfully pouting for a selfie, and sharing an adorable clip of the Greek flag fluttering in the breeze.

A touching scene features her having fun in the rain with her daughter Rani, both of them laughing and enjoying the spontaneous shower.

© Instagram Kate enjoys a luxe getaway with family

One particularly lively clip shows Kate donning a vibrant red bikini as a server brings cocktails to her on the beach. With an enthusiastic "Woo hoo!" she exclaims in delight as the drinks arrive, perfectly capturing the carefree spirit of her vacation.

"Come rain or come shine… just soaking it in," the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star captioned her post, with Dayglow's "Can I Call You Tonight?" providing a whimsical soundtrack to the reel.

© Instagram Kate also shared some rainy moments from the trip

Kate’s latest vacation update follows a sweet Instagram post from June 21, where she shared endearing photos of her son Bingham.

"Vacation Bing... what’s happening?! My baby getting toooooo big!!!! #empireofthesun," she wrote, expressing a blend of nostalgia and pride with two close-up shots of her growing son.

© Instagram Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa share a kiss on their vacation to Venice, shared on Instagram

Adding to the candid family snapshots, Kate shared on her Instagram Stories on June 28 a relaxed yet injured moment of her brother Oliver Hudson, 47, smiling despite a white bandage on his heel.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star also posted a serene photo of her eldest son Ryder sitting on the sand by the ocean, sporting a bathing suit and a peaceful demeanor.

© Instagram The actress showed off her golden tan in a white bikini

In an interview with People in May, Kate opened up about finding harmony within her blended family. She shares Ryder with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, 57, and Bingham with her ex Matt Bellamy, 46. Her youngest, Rani, is shared with her partner Danny.

“We are very connected, and we are very close,” Kate shared, reflecting on the dynamic nature of their modern family. “Love can change form. It’s interesting when you have that modern family; there’s so much love for all the kids.”