Priyanka Chopra shares beach photo with baby Malti amid time away from home — and she's so grown up

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying some much needed downtime with her family in between filming her upcoming action movie.

The Quantico alum has had a busy summer, with recent trips to Switzerland, Italy, France, and Ireland, and now she's making Australia her home for the time being while filming The Bluff.

Through it all, she's of course had her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie by her side, and she just shared the sweetest photos from their time on the Gold Coast.

Priyanka took to Instagram and first shared a photo of her smiling at the beach on Stradbroke Island, with little Malti, who is two years old, sitting by her mom's feet playing with the sand.

She next shared a video of Malti running around the beach, followed by another of some kangaroos they spotted.

Other photos and clips included one of Malti playing in the grass, the mother-daughter duo holding hands during a car ride, going out for an ice cream date, and one of Priyanka relaxing with a book next to her mom, Madhu Chopra.

"A pause…" Priyanka aptly wrote next to an island emoji, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over the adorable photos.

"Picture perfect. What dreams are made of!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "It's a good pause with your beautiful daughter," and: "I love how you balance your personal and professional life," as well as: "Two cuties in one frame," plus another one of her followers added: "Family time is the sweetest time! Malti is the cutest!"

© Instagram Little Malti is having an Australian summer

Priyanka and her family have been in Australia since early June, and she'll live there for two more months while she films The Bluff, an upcoming action movie also starring The Boys star Karl Urban; per IMDb, the plot reads: "A Caribbean woman gets her secret past revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers."

© Instagram Nick is also living in the Gold Coast

When she first kicked off her three-month stay in June, Priyanka reflected in an Instagram post at the time: "When I start a new project it's really important for me to know that the people that come together to make it are top notch."

© Instagram The family has had a summer full of traveling

She added: "We spend so much time together, away from our families and homes, thinking, eating and breathing the art we're contributing to," and noted: "It becomes so much easier when everyone you're surrounded by is full of joy, dedication and the absolute best at their craft."

"This feels like that. Here's to new beginnings. Thank you Frank E. Flowers and @therussobrothers @amazonmgmstudios for bringing together an incredible bunch of people. Looking forward to the next 3 months here down under."