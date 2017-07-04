Ed Sheeran quits Twitter: 'One comment ruins your day' The Shape of You singer is no longer using Twitter

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he has quit Twitter after receiving negative comments on the social media channel. The Shape of You singer spoke about his decision to the Sun, saying: "I've actually come off Twitter completely. I can't read it. I go on it and there's nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter's a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that's why I've come off it. The head-[expletive] for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much."

Fans of the singer, including Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt, tweeted their disappointment that Ed had left Twitter. Scarlett wrote: "Aww this makes me so sad that someone so lovely, talented & whose music brings so much joy to others gets hate & upset from others." Another fan added: "Nasty Twitter has finally chased Ed Sheeran away. SMH! Saying mean things is NOT okay! Trolling is NOT okay!! Stop hurting people's feelings."

Ed took to Twitter to defend his performance at Glastonbury in late June after he was accused of using a backing track. He wrote: "Never thought I'd have to explain it, but everything I do in my live show is live, it's a loop station, not a backing track. Please google." He then added: "Anyway, great night, great atmosphere, family, friends, fun. Love you all." Speaking about headlining the famous music festival, he said: "I would like to say it was a dream of mine. But I never thought I would even get to the point where I was playing this stage, let alone headlining it."