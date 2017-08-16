Meghan Markle opens up about 'free spirit' mother with 'dread locks and a nose ring' Meghan Markle has opened up about her mum, who has 'dread locks and a nose ring'

Meghan Markle has opened up about her mum, Doria Ragland, and how she is a huge influence in her life. Chatting to Glamour magazine, the Suits actress spoke about all of the people who have changed her life. She said: "My mum's a yoga instructor, but she does social work, as well, and she works specifically with the geriatric community. For me to watch this level of life-long sensitivity to nurturing and caregiving, but at the same time my mum has always been a free spirit."

Meghan opened up about her mum

Meghan added: "She's got dread locks and a nose ring. She just ran the LA Marathon. We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I'll still find so much solace in her support. That duality coexists the same way it would in a best friend." The star also cited Madeleine Albright, Dian Fossey, Toni Mirrison and Julia Roberts as her heroes. Speaking about the Notting Hill actress, she said: "She was the first person I saw onscreen and thought, 'That looks like so much fun; I wanna do that.' When I was younger, someone once told me, 'You kind of look like Julia Roberts in profile.' It was the best compliment of all time."

Royal family member Mike Tindall recently opened up about Meghan's relationship with Prince Harry, and how she would fit in with the royal family. He told the Sunday People: "It comes with a lot of history and the family that it is. It’s obviously nerve-racking. But [Meghan] has been under enough scrutiny and pressure in her day-to-day life so I’m sure she will get through it. She will be fine. As long as they are both happy that's all that you can ask for. She'll do absolutely fine."