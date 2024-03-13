Misan Harriman responds to Meghan Markle photoshop claim -'really dangerous journalism'

Misan Harriman responded to an article reporting he used Photoshop to alter Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's pregnancy announcement back in 2021, on Wednesday.

The photographer, 46, took to his Twitter account with a video addressing claims that he admitted to altering the image, which he denies. The story came just days after it was revealed Princess Kate edited her Mother's Day photo on Sunday.

Talking directly to the camera, Misan said: "Hey, I, I just got back to reality from the Oscars and unfortunately, there's been an article on The Daily Mail saying that I have admitted to doctoring, the pregnancy announcement portrait I took of Harry and Meghan.

"Apparently I was switching out trees and meadows. And I admitted to this in an episode of a podcast called Private Passions. This is crazy. I was interviewed, I think in 2022, by Michael Berkeley."

Misan goes on to explain he and Michael were discussing the technology used during lockdown which allowed photographers to have control of someone's iPad, allowing them to shoot photos as if they were in person.

"Michael asked me a few leading questions in this interview. What I mean by leading questions, it's what some journalists do where they make a statement as fact and they hope you respond or add something to it. I get that a lot in regards to Harry and Meghan[...] And that's exactly what happened."

In the clip, which he played for his followers, Michael asks Misan: "They weren't actually under a willow tree, they were lying outside in a meadow, Harry and Meghan, when you took a photo of them?" To which he replied: "They were lost in, in their life at home, in their garden, comfortable celebrating new joy, new life, the fortitude of hoping for light in life after such a loss that they went through with a miscarriage. And so it really was a particularly joyous image to celebrate life itself."

Misan then went on to clarify: "So, how that exchange could amount to me admitting to doctoring an image is insidious and really dangerous journalism. Any mention of meadows and willow trees came out of the person doing the interview, not my mouth. I did my best to ignore it and focus on what I wanted to talk about."

© Misan Harriman Misan took Lilibet's first birthday portrait

He then revealed the only thing he edited in the image was making the colour scheme black and white.

Misan has captured several milestone moments for the couple including Princess Lilibet on her first birthday in the gardens of Frogmore cottage, as well as incredible behind-the-scenes moments from major events like the Invictus Games.