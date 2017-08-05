Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate her 36th birthday with African safari! The royal and his girlfriend were photographed arriving in southern Africa

Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle looked the picture of happiness as they arrived in southern Africa on Friday. The royal and the Suits actress were photographed walking together from a plane, with Harry lovingly placing his arm around his girlfriend of a year. The pair are reportedly off on an African safari holiday to celebrate Meghan’s birthday – the star turned 36 on Friday. The photographs appeared in The Sun newspaper.

Dressed casually in matching grey baseball caps and black shades, the couple were all smiles as they embarked on their romantic break. Harry, 32, looked relaxed in an open necked checked shirt, while Meghan was stylish as ever in a white vest top, skinny jeans and gladiator sandals. She appeared to be carrying a large, wrapped picture under her arm, possibly a gift from Harry.

READ: Meghan Markle shares her birthday with someone very special to Prince Harry – find out who

A source told The Sun: “Harry has been planning this holiday for a long time. He’s made the trip incredibly romantic. They’ll go on boats across the lake, walk in the bush at dawn and camp under the stars.” There is speculation that the Prince may choose this trip to propose to Meghan. A friend of Meghan’s told The Sun: “She is super excited about their holiday together and to see Africa though Harry’s eyes. Of course, she’s visited the continent before through her charity work, but this is her first ever safari.”

Meghan has spent the last week in London, after flying in from Toronto, Canada, where she has been filming the TV show Suits. Now all eyes are on her and Harry to see if the engagement rumours prove true. An engagement in the run-up to Harry's own 33rd birthday – on 15 September – would certainly seem like perfect timing. Eight days later, on the 23rd, the Prince opens his beloved Invictus Games for wounded Armed Forces veterans in Toronto, making it the ideal platform for him to introduce his new fiancée to the world.

Loading the player...

According to sources close to the Prince, it is not a question of if, but when he makes his union with the US actress official. A proposal of marriage this month would not only mean a double cause for joy, it would help lift the shadow that the anniversary of his mother Diana's death brings.

Meghan is the daughter of award-winning lighting director Thomas Markle and his ex-wife Doria, an African-American yoga instructor, therapist and social worker. Meghan was previously married for two years to film producer Trevor Engelson.