Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend have joined the illustrious circle of friends celebrating Meghan Markle’s new venture as 'jamfluencers,' following a playful cooking session where they sampled the Duchess's latest product, American Riviera Orchard jam.

Chrissy uploaded the video on Instagram, showing the couple preparing some indulgent snacks using the jam.

In the video, set to the tune of Bob Marley's "Jamming," Chrissy and John can be seen crafting the perfect bite—a delectable combination of rustic bread, salted butter, triple cream brie, thick-cut bacon, topped with Meghan’s strawberry preserves.

Chrissy, visibly excited about the culinary creation, shared her enjoyment with her followers, exclaiming, "This might have been one of the best bites we’ve had all year!"

Chrissy Teigen gives her honest opinion on Meghan Markle's new jam

The clip captures a charming moment as their daughter Luna joins in the fun, eagerly tasting the jam. The family's kitchen camaraderie is palpable as Chrissy and John finish off their creations in the frying pan, before joyously sampling the fruits of their labor, their smiles as bright as the flavor.

This culinary showcase not only highlights the quality of Meghan’s jam but also ties Chrissy and John to a broader narrative shared by Meghan's close allies in the celebrity world.

© @delfinablaquier/Instagram Delfina Blaquier shares photo of American Riviera Orchard jam

Stars like Mindy Kaling, Tracee Ellis Ross, and others have also taken to social media to share their own experiences with the gourmet spread, painting a picture of community and support around Meghan's new product.

The limited-edition jam, part of a meticulously curated launch, was sent to just 50 of Meghan’s friends, making the endorsements all the more personal and significant.

© @delfinablaquier/Instagram Delfina Blaquier shares photo of American Riviera Orchard jam

Each jar, like the one Chrissy proudly displayed number 20, comes with a handwritten note, adding a touch of personalization to this thoughtful gift.

Beyond the buzz of the new product, Chrissy and Meghan share a deeper connection, rooted in personal support and shared experiences.

© Michael Loccisano (L-R) Meghan Markle, Nina Agdal, Shay Mitchell and Chrissy Teigen participate in the DirecTV Beach Bowl

Chrissy has openly praised Meghan for her kindness, especially during challenging times such as the loss of Chrissy’s son Jack. "She had written me about baby Jack and loss," Chrissy recalled, affirming Meghan's compassionate nature.

Their bond is also linked through their early careers, where both worked as suitcase models on Deal or No Deal.

