Victoria Beckham shares tearful tribute to son Brooklyn

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham shared a tearful photo with her social media followers on Friday evening. The famous mum-of-four appeared with her eldest child Brooklyn, 18, who is getting ready to leave home to study photography in New York. Victoria, 43, posted a message congratulating her son on his A-level results and told fans that she was crying at the thought of him flying the nest. Victoria wrote: “We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional x.”

In the photo, mum and son sit closely on a chair together as they share the milestone moment celebrating Brooklyn’s exam results. Victoria’s fans could relate to the star’s emotional message, with one writing: “Awesome! But I know the feeling of his empty room...” Another fan said: “It's a changing moment and a feeling that one can't explain, two years ago went through it with my first Victoria and the first is the hardest.” A third follower told the designer: “I feel your pain. I take my baby to college on Sunday. Hang in there, our babies are amazing and will do amazing things in life.” One more said: “Big love mama. You've helped him grow his wings.”

The Beckhams are currently enjoying a summer break in the States and have been posting photos from their summer holiday on their Instagram pages, recently visiting an ice cream museum together. Brooklyn recently told TooFab that he is planning on "disappearing for a few years" to concentrate on his studies. He said: "I'm nervous about moving away from my family, that's one thing that I'm really scared of, but I feel like it'll be good for me to live on my own for a bit and really knuckle down on what I really love and study."

Dunphy's are out,the Beckham's moved in.The new modern family! #DavidDumphy #mitchstolemypose @jessetyler 😂 @davidbeckham X VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

David and Victoria, meanwhile, have received good news from the UK; their plans for their new country home in Oxfordshire have been approved by councillors. The couple bought a set of abandoned farm buildings in Great Tew, near Chipping Norton, for £6.15m in December 2016, and were granted permission to convert the complex into a home. On Monday, they were given consent for a swimming pool, landscaping, a new garage and home office space.