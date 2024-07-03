Heidi Klum’s recent vacation is a family affair as fans are left seeing double in unexpected photos

Like many other stars, Heidi Klum is jet setting off for her summer vacation - and this time, it's a family affair as she's joined by not only her husband Tom Kaulitz, but his brother Bill.

The star shared a brief glimpse of their vacation on Instagram, as the trio took a trip on the Orient Express, like something right out of Agatha Christie's famous book.

© Heidi Klum Instagram Tom and his twin brother

The photos saw Tom twinning with his brother on the trip on the decadent train as they both donned suits. Bill opted for a red suit and wore his long blonde hair down. Meanwhile, Tom opted for a classic black tuxedo, also wearing his hair down. While Bill may be blonde to Tom's brunette, their resemblance was undeniable. Another distinctive difference between the brothers was Tom's signature beard.

Their incredible likeness may not come as a surprise to fans who are aware that Bill and Tom are twins, aged 34, part of the same band - Tokio Hotel. Bill is the lead singer while Tom plays guitar.

© Heidi Klum Instagram The trio looked incredibly glamorous on the luxury train

Tom's wife Heidi stood between the brothers in the photo in a glittering green dress and rested a hand on his shoulder. She paired the statement dress with dark eye makeup and messy blonde hair for the ultimate starlet look.

While the couple were joined by family, they managed to keep the romance alive on their getaway trip, as Heidi shared photos of them sharing tender moments kissing on the train.

© Heidi Klum Instagram Heidi and Tom kept the romance alive on the trip

The Orient Express remains as decadent a journey as when Agatha Christie first wrote about it in 1934, reportedly costing riders an expensive $4,200 per ticket, which can be upgraded to $10,350 to stay in the grand suite.

Passengers can expect sumptuous art deco furniture as they sip drinks from velvet green seats in the bar cart, as well as a decadent meal in the dining cart accompanied by a sommelier.

Bill reportedly gifted the trip on the iconic train to his sister-in-law for her birthday, according to ASB Zeitung, after she turned 51 on June 1.