Dave McCarty, a former MLB player for the Boston Red Sox has died at the age of 54. The athlete died on Friday, April 19 "due to a cardiac event" in Oakland, California, the Red Sox shared with fans.

"The Boston Red Sox mourn the loss of former first baseman and outfielder Dave McCarty, who passed away today at the age of 54 due to a cardiac event in Oakland, CA," it read.

"Playing 3 seasons with the Red Sox, he will forever be a part of the curse-breaking 2004 World Series championship team," the organization wrote on X. "We send our love to his wife, Monica, and their children, Reid and Maxine."

© Tom Pidgeon Dave McCarty #10 of the Boston Red Sox scores as he crosses home plate against the Detroit Tigers on August 8, 2004

His passing comes a week after he joined his former teammates at Fenway Park, the Red Sox' stadium, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their championship win and to pay tribute to the late Tim and Stacy Wakefield; Tim died age 57 in 223, and five months later his wife Stacy passed away.

Kevin Youkilis, a Red Sox teammate of both Dave and Tim, paid tribute to Dave on social media, writing: "You never know when it's the last time you will see someone. Grateful to share an amazing 04 Reunion and a flight back home to the Bay Area with Dave McCarty."

© DAVE KAUP Dave McCarty (#6) scores the tieing run on a Joe Randa single in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox 25 August, 2000

"An amazing husband, father, teammate and friend. Big Mac had a huge impact on my career by teaching me how to be a big leaguer," he added, alongside an image of the two smiling in the dugout. "Forever grateful for the time we shared together. May his memory be a blessing!"

Former Red Sox pitcher Lenny DiNardo called Dave's passing "awful news" in a tribute posted on X. "I was happy to be able to spend time with him at our reunion," he wrote. "Such a great guy. He’ll be missed. Hug your loved ones."

Born in Houston, Dave played for several MLB team across his career, before finishing it with three seasons at the Red Sox between 2003 and 2005. In 2004 the team won the World Series; Dave appeared in 89 games for the Red Sox during that championship season.

After retirement, he served as a NESN analyst from July 2005 through the 2008 season.

Dave is survived by his wife, Monica, and their two children, Reid and Maxine.