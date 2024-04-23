Carrie Johnson expresses sadness following loss of beloved pet

Carrie Johnson shared some sad news on social media on Tuesday. The mum-of-three revealed that one of her baby ducklings has died.

Carrie, 36, had been documenting how she looked after three little ducklings sincethey hatched at her family home in Oxfordshire last week. Donny, the duckling who sadly passed away, had been a concern for Carrie since his arrival as he wasn't eating and was much smaller than his siblings, Wally and Daffy.

Carrie shared the sad news that Donny had died in the night

"Don didn't make it," Carrie wrote. "We all really knew from the moment he was born that he wasn't right, but I still feel very sad about it. Nature is cruel, RIP darling Donny." The message was shared alongside a photo of the duck.

A day before the sad update, on Monday night, Carrie revealed that her husband Boris Johnson didn't "think he'd last the night" after Donny appeared significantly weaker than Wally and Daffy while in their tank together.

Carrie revealed her husband, Boris Johnson, didn't think Donny would make it

Another sad photo saw Donny cuddling into one of the other little ducklings. "A rather depressing Donny update. He's still not eating & while the other gorgeous two hop around, splashing their water bowl and nibbling their chick crumb, Donny seems very lethargic, sitting very still in the corner.

"He's also about 2/3 of the size of the others now. They're growing and he isn't. Boris doesn't think he'll last the night. *Sigh. Going to give him lots of love and attention today and make him feel and will make him as comfortable as possible."

Wally and Daffy have been thriving since they arrived last week

The words accompanied a string of updates showing photos of the three chicks together, as well as videos showing them roaming inside their tank.

Carrie whose brood of three love animals, bought her a duck egg incubator for her birthday last month. The Johnsons already have a family of ducks living in their duck pond, situated in their sprawling, almost five-acre garden.

© Instagram Romy has been reading to the new arrivals

The children had certainly taken to the little ducklings, with Carrie's two-year-old daughter Romy even reading to her feathery friends on Thursday.

"My daughter Romy insisted on reading to them at breakfast," Carrie wrote alongside a sweet photo of the child wearing colourful pyjamas and reading from a children's book.