Sharon Horgan shares sadness after heartbreaking family loss

Sharon Horgan is mourning the loss of her beloved father, John. Penning a heartbreaking statement on Instagram, the actress, 53, confirmed her "darling" dad's passing in Christmas 2023, noting that she's still struggling to accept condolences.

"I was at the IFTAs at the weekend and it was my first one without him and lots of people talked to me about having met my dad and what a gorgeous man he was. And he really was. Such a dude," explained Sharon.

"I was so proud of him and how he could talk to anyone. I remember him bending Brian Gleeson's ear last IFTAS about how characterfully he ate an egg and onion sandwich in Bad Sisters. He was my biggest cheerleader but also the best at levelling it all and reminding you not to get ahead of yourself that none of it matters.

"He loved nothing more than tickling a grandchild or having a pint in the sun. And he really rocked a hat. I miss him terribly."

© Patrick Olner Sharon shared a close bond with her beloved father

Shortly after posting, Sharon's friends and followers rallied around her with messages of support. "I'm so so sorry," replied Hilarie Burton-Morgan. "Oh Sharon I am so sorry… He sounds wonderful. Sending you love. He is watching you and still noticing everything. At all times," noted Tamazin Outhwaite. Meanwhile, Sharon's Bad Sisters co-star Eve Hewson commented: "Love you sis."

According to The Sun, John was 83 when he died of cancer. Born in New Zealand, the beloved husband and father is survived by his five children – Maria, Lorraine, Mark, Shane and of course, Sharon – as well as his wife, Ursula.

© Instagram Sharon has credited her parents with being extremely supportive, explaining that she inherited her sense of humour from them

Sharon has previously spoken of her happy childhood, not to mention her close relationship with her parents. Chatting to Red Magazine in 2012, the actress and writer said: "My dad is a big comedy fan so he loves being really involved in my work. He wants to know what's going on, even with casting decisions and things.

"Both my parents, and my brothers and sisters, were ridiculously supportive when I was trying to get into this. I think they were just delighted that I was doing something with my life."

Noting that she inherited her distinct sense of humour from her loved ones, Sharon told The Big Issue: "Everyone in my family is funny; my dad, my brother, my kids constantly make me laugh. We're an instant party."