Stacey Solomon shares rare video of sons singing - are they headed to the Voice Kids? Zachary and Leighton have inherited their mother's singing skills!

Stacey Solomon has shared a hilarious video of her two sons, Zachary and Leighton, singing along to an ad break while watching The Voice Kids, and it looks like the youngsters have their mum's talent at performing! The pair danced around the room singing along to the advert for Flash, as Stacey filmed, and can be heard laughing behind the camera. She captioned "what did I raise" on the video, and wrote alongside the post: "Watching the Voice Kids daydreaming about my babies growing older and living their dreams, working hard, and giving all of their passions every bit of energy, aspiration and determination they've got... Then come the ad breaks."

Stacey shared a video of her two sons

The Loose Women panellist's followers were quick to praise the nine-year-old and six-year-old, with one writing: "Mumma of three boys over here and this is my house all the time. Cannot imagine when the youngest (who is only five months) joins in. Wouldn't have it any other way though," while another added: "OMG how adorable are they. Wow... thank you so much for sharing such a special moment with your beautiful gorgeous boys, you're definitely doing it right. Enjoy them to time will go way too fast."

Stacey recently revealed that she home schools her two boys, and explained why in a column for The Sun, explaining: "The truth is that they no longer go to school. Last September, the boys and I decided that we were going to try homeschooling. Before I get started, I would like to say that every child is different and therefore responds differently to methods of teaching. Also, this wasn't a decision we made lightly… [Zachary] would come home from school embarrassed to make jokes and be silly and he became very quiet and a little sad. We spoke about this a lot and he explained to me that his behaviour was deemed naughty and disruptive by teachers and not cool by his peers."

